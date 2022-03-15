First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Down 26.3% in February

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIZ stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,342. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $269.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%. On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.04%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.