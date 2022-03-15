First Midwest Bank Trust Division Grows Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,898,000 after purchasing an additional 59,411 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

