First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $404,000 Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 254,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,973 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBT opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.79.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

