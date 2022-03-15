First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $780,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in W. P. Carey by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

