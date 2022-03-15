First Midwest Bank Trust Division Invests $248,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $187.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

