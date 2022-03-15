First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 2,273 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

