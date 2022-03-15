First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FSEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 1,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. M3F Inc. owned 0.48% of First Seacoast Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.