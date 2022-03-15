First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEP. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $28,687,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 73,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000.

NASDAQ FEP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.77. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,755. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $45.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

