First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE FMY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. 5,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 138.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

