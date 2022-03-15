First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NYSE FMY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. 5,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
