First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after buying an additional 142,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 35,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 523,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 34,226 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000.

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.04. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

