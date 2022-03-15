FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.76 and last traded at $54.88. 376,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 115,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000.

