Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the February 13th total of 396,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, cut shares of Flower One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLOOF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 86,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,757. Flower One has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
