Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. 1,758,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,644. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. Analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

