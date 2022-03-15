Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($221.20) to £159.90 ($207.93) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($222.37) to £169 ($219.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10,991.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $56.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $82.40. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.