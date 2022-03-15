Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.
F stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97.
In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 57.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 24,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Company Profile
Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.
