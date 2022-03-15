Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

F stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 57.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 24,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

