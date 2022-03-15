ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.380-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.91 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.160 EPS.

ForgeRock stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.82. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FORG. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

