Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.47. 1,520,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,551,797. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

