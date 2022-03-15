Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $164,000 in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 98,654 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

BCSF traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. 636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,902. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 60.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

