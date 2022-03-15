Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. 339,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,779,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.10. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

