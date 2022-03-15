Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,648 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,194 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,709 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,440 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.81. The stock had a trading volume of 310,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,471,141. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

