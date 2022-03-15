Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$194.00 to C$205.00. 33,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 700,479 shares.The stock last traded at $157.13 and had previously closed at $158.05.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

