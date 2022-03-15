FY2022 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.