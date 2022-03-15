G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GIII stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,881,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 61,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

