Gaj Finance Reaches Market Cap of $23,048.65 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Gaj Finance has a market capitalization of $23,048.65 and approximately $102.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gaj Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.47 or 0.06618822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,574.47 or 1.00187096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00040326 BTC.

Gaj Finance Coin Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

Gaj Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaj Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaj Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaj Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gaj Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gaj Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.