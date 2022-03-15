GameCredits Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $14.72 million and approximately $16,109.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00269053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001247 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000480 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001677 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,976,652 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

