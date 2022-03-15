GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GME. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 150,130 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 101,534 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,126,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GameStop alerts:

GME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $344.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.92 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

GameStop Profile (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.