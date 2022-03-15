Gary L. Crocker Acquires 5,000 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MACK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. 610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,101. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $82.34 million, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.75. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

