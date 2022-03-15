General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 233,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

