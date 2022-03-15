Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $112.96 and a 52 week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.