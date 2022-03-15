Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

TSE GEO opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. Geodrill has a one year low of C$1.75 and a one year high of C$2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.27 million and a PE ratio of 6.76.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.