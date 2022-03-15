George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in February

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the February 13th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.9 days.
WNGRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Desjardins upped their price target on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.
Shares of George Weston stock opened at $122.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.54. George Weston has a 52 week low of $80.63 and a 52 week high of $124.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on George Weston (WNGRF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.