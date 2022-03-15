George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Sells C$2,838,696.00 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 18,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total transaction of C$2,838,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at C$12,191,346.16.

Paviter Singh Binning also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total transaction of C$2,946,136.00.

TSE WN traded down C$1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$155.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$141.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$139.43. The stock has a market cap of C$22.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 417.16. George Weston Limited has a 52 week low of C$100.69 and a 52 week high of C$159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 616.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WN. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price target (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$156.71.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

