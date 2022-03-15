Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average is $68.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

