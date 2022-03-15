Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gitlab has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.11.

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. 147,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,619. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

