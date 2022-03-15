Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 901 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

