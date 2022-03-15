Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

