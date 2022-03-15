Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $108.00 Average PT from Analysts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.73. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,376 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $88,196,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,598,000 after acquiring an additional 630,881 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after acquiring an additional 354,456 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 897,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,146,000 after buying an additional 231,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,926,000 after buying an additional 226,388 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

