Gnosis (GNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $527.04 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for $282.59 or 0.00729733 BTC on popular exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $527.04 million and $7.39 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Coin Profile

GNO is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,027 coins. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

