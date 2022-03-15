GoldFund Trading 8.7% Higher This Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. GoldFund has a total market cap of $182,991.07 and $5.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007680 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

