Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDFF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. cut Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.