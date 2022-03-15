GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.82% from the company’s current price.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on GoodRx from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.31.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $2,261,696.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 535,379 shares of company stock worth $18,359,372. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $23,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 742,906 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

