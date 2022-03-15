Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

GRCL opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 5,346.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRCL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.