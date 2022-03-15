Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the February 13th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GDLC traded down 0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 42,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,743. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 28.32. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 1-year low of 17.07 and a 1-year high of 73.45.

