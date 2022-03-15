Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “
Shares of GECC stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 million, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48.
About Great Elm Capital (Get Rating)
Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.