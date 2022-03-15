Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of GECC stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 million, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GECC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 353,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 37,918 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

