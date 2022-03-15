Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.66.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

Shares of GRN stock opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.78. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96.

In related news, Director David Blaiklock acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$113,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,693,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,771,958.27.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.