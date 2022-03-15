Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) will announce $57.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $58.50 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $39.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $241.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $247.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $315.81 million, with estimates ranging from $314.21 million to $317.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GDYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,275,000 after acquiring an additional 337,586 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 117,281 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,484 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,675,000 after purchasing an additional 127,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,651,000 after purchasing an additional 638,428 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDYN opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.