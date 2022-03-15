Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of Guess? stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.09. Guess? has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $31.12.
Guess? Company Profile (Get Rating)
Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.
