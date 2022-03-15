Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.09. Guess? has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $31.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Guess? by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,513 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Guess? by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Guess? by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Guess? by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.