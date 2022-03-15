Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 41,900 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 23,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

VLO opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

