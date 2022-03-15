Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 71,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,511,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

