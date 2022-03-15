Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $705,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.48.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.